TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of…

Drama As Man Lies On The Floor To Propose To His Girlfriend But…

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on social media

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
ozo

Housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Ozo has caught the attention of fans on social media not for his activities at the show but for his throwback picture that has surfaced online.

Ozo who is currently battling it out with other housemates at the show to win the grand prize of 85 Million Naira had his National Youth Corps Service in Nigeria just as graduates do and is picture has caused a lot of drama on the internet.

The young entrepreneur and sport enthusiast could be seen alongside his friends and his physique at that time continue to baffle fans as some wonder how he has changed overtime.

READ ALSO

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges…

BBNaija: “If you Leave, I will cry and fill Buckets” – Nengi…

See the picture below:

View this post on Instagram

Which of the BBNaija lockdown housemates is in this picture? . . . . . DM for our advert rates. . . Follow @ishasplace for your body and spa works . Follow @ebenezerruth for your beautiful designs and wedding stationery . Follow @dopeitemsng for your selfie ringlight . . Follow @incredibleediblesng for all your sumptuous meals . . . Follow @sinosasi for your beautiful interior decoration . . . Follow @sednaturals for your undiluted coconut oils. . . #Lamagists #merike #BBNaija #bbnaijahousemates #bbnaijalockdown #bbnaijapepperdem #bbnaijaseason5 #bigbrothernigeria #celebritynews #naijacelebrity #nengi #ozo #mercyeke #laycon #erica #lilo #ericaelites #dorathybachor #lambomercy #layconicons #mercybbnaija #nengiroyals #pepperdemgang #celebritygist #pepperdem #hustlersquare Credit: Bigbronaija

A post shared by BBNaija Updates (@lamagists) on

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on social media

DJ Enimoney flaunts his family in new post (Photo)

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

Lessons from my marriage of 8 years to Iroko TV Boss – Actress Mary Njoku

Couple caught making out in the middle of a live Zoom meeting (WATCH)

Don Jazzy hypes Adekunle Gold’s Afro Pop album, called it “pure pop…

48-year-old mum writes WAEC exam, states her dream and other plans for the…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply