BBNaija: Photos of Erica’s father that she found through socia lmedia, surfaces online

Photos of Erica’s “Lost but found” father, Eric Nlewedim, has surfaced online.

The pictures of the father of Big Brother Naija “lockdown” housemate, Ngozi Erica Nlewedim, since its emergence, has started making rounds on social media.

Some time ago, Erica shared a story of how she met her father for the first time through social media.

She said,

“Someone contacted me on Instagram saying we have the same surname, look and think we are related. She asked me for my state and village and when l told her, she said it was the same as hers. She consequently asked that she would like to meet me when she comes to Nigeria, which l agreed. “I thought l was just going to meet a new Instagram friend. When she met me, she asked for my father’s name and because l have not met my dad, l just told him the name. She said the name sounded familiar and needed to call her own father. By the time she was done calling, l discovered that my father was a nephew to the person’s dad.”

Erica’s father, Mr. Erik Ike Nlewedim reportedly graduated from Texas Southern University, but now based in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He is also a lecturer.

