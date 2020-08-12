TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Praise warns Kiddwaya, says why him and Erica may finally get down together on Friday/Saturday (WATCH)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kiddwaya-praise

BBNaija 2020 housemate and the family man in the house, Praise had a conversation with Kiddwaya on Tuesday night, where he warned him not to sleep in the HOH lounge with Erica on Friday and Saturday if they want to avoid having sex on the show.

Praise-and-Kiddwaya  Earlier, recall that Erica had revealed to Tolanibaj how she barely managed to avoid having intercourse with Kiddwaya on their first night in the HOC lounge.

Erica revealed that she had to continue staring at the camera to remind her where she was. While advising Kiddwaya, Praise reminded him that on Friday and Saturday, there would be enough alcohol in the house and Erica is hardly able to get her hands off him when she is drunk.

He then went on to say if Kiddwaya also gets drunk on the same night as Erica, there is a high chance tendency they would have s3x so the only advice he would give is for him to sleep in the other rooms.

Watch below,

 

