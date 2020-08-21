TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she complains about missing her period (videos)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates and lovers, Vee and Neo are currently trending on Twitter over a private discussion they just had in the Big Brother House.

The two were seen in the kitchen cooking when Neo made a pregnancy gesture to which Vee then threatened to f**k him up and told him to be scared instead. But an unbothered Neo played down any fears before Vee replied to him, saying: “It would come by tomorrow.’

When Neo said to her that she probably just miscalculated, a visibly worried Vee disagreed and noted that she’s been in the Big Brother House for a month and a day.

