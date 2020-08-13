#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

Housemate Prince breaks down has sent an emotional message to his older brother.

During his diary session today, big brother asked him to send a shout-out to two persons outside the house, and he sent to his mum and elder brother.

Prince broke down in tears as he revealed himself and his elder brother have not been best of friends, as he didn’t grow up in Nigeria.

He asked for his apology for refusing him something he asked for in December last year. He also talked about how his brother has been there for all the time.

Watch the video below…