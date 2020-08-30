BBNaija: Prince’s emotional reaction after TolaniBaj’s eviction

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
prince-cries

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Prince, has joined the long list of former housemates who have cried after their ‘woman’ got evicted from the BBNaija House.

prince Recall, today Sunday, 30th August saw another night of eviction where Housemates, Wathoni, Brighto, and TolaniBaj got evicted from the house.

prince

 

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: I rejected a girl who cried while professing love…

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to…

prince

Not too long ago, Prince, Tolani’s love interest could be seen feeling down after the eviction of the latter.

prince

prince

Brighto’s eviction came as a shock to many after Ebuka announced him as the third housemate to be evicted during the live show.

During his interview, BrightO said he was shocked about his sudden eviction. He said he believes his eviction might have something to do with his relationship with Wathoni who was also evicted tonight.

 

