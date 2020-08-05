#BBNaija: Reno Omokri blasts Nigerians forming #TeamNengi and co instead of #TeamDangote or #TeamElumelu to get mentored

Political critic and popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri seems not to be happy with the popular reality TV show, the BBnaija.

Reno Omokri in a recent tweet via his handle lashed out at Nigerians youth especially, who are the major viewers of the show as he said they are yet to form team Dangote, Elumelu and the likes to get mentor in business but formed Team Nengi and co to discuss big buttocks.

He wrote, “You have not formed #TeamDangote, or #TeamElumelu, or #TeamOtedola, to ask to be mentored, so you can grow in business. Rather, you form #TeamNengi and co, just to discuss big buttocks, and what wont add value to your lives in the name of #BBNaija”

Reno Omokri added that “When you eat junk food, your body becomes unhealthy. When you watch junk TV, your society becomes unhealthy. And that is what we see in Nigeria as a result of #BBNaija and others. An unhealthy society that has replaced love with sex amongst youths!”