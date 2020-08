#BBNaija: See Nengi’s priceless reactions when Ozo picked Dorathy as his deputy instead of her

Big Brother Naija Housemate and fine boy, Ozo was announced the Third Head of House after he completed the course in the allotted time they were given to complete the game. As required for the new head of the house, Ozo was asked to pick a deputy and he chose Dorathy.

However, his on and off love interest, Nengi, must have been expecting to be picked. She wasn’t Ozo’s choice and her reaction when the announcement was made was priceless.

