BBnaija: She acts fearless and confident – BrightO reveals why Lucy may be a fake housemate

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Brighto has disclosed that Lucy may be a fake housemate.

The BBNaija housemate said this during his diary session on Friday with Biggie.

Given his reason, Brighto said Lucy acts fearless even when she has heated arguments with housemates.

“I think Lucy may be a fake housemate in the house. I said this because of her attitude.

“Lucy attacks everyone and acts fearless and confident when arguing.”

Lucy has engaged in heated arguments with like five housemates since the beginning of the reality show.

