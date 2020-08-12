TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Teddy A throws followers into confusion over his…

Husband denies abandoning his wife and kids because of their blue…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya last…

#BBNaija: Eric opens up on why he ate ‘Noodles’ after…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer…

“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post…

It was a musical video – Angela Okorie denies being married

#BBNaija: Watch steamy moment Kidwayya and Erica were caught…

“I can’t breathe”-Uncensored video of George…

#BBNaija: She is a bit*h – Vee blasts Dorathy (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
dorathy-vee

The atmosphere in the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 house seems to be getting tensed every day.

Vee

Just on Tuesday night, Lucy and Erica engaged in a heated argument which had both housemates hurling insults at each other.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Erica’s reaction as Vee describes the size…

Dorathy spotted spying on Nengi and Ozo in the kitchen…

The tension has continued as Vee picked on Dorathy for disrespecting housemates including her.
According to Vee, Dorathy is a bit*h and is picking on Nengi, Brighto and her.

Dorathy

Vee, however, in a conversation with Neo added that she cannot be picked on because she is also a bi*ch and would show herself in the house.

Vee said: “ I think Dorathy is a bit*h. It’s going to be somebody else soon.

“She wants to pick on Brighto for telling the truth on Sunday and for answering the question he was asked. She picked on Nengi and she’s picking on me, but I can’t be picked on, because I’m a f*king bit*h as well!”

Watch the video below:

 

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply