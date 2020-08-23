Must we be naked before we appear beautiful – Nigerians react to BBNaija Star, Esther’s 24th birthday pictures
Big Brother Naija star, Esther on Saturday marked her 24 birthday as she took to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures of herself.
View this post on Instagram
Chapter 24 Its been 366 days of God’s grace and blessings and If I was asked to count God’s blessings, it will take millions of nights and days. This past year has been a roller coaster of emotions but I choose to be happy, to focus on the positive and make the most of what God gives me. I’m a year older💃🏾 outfit: @bjcouture_
See photos:
Following the release of the photos, Nigerians took to social media to react.
See reactions below;
This is why some irresponsible animals will result in molesting and raping young girls. Buy you ladies need to call yourselves to order, this dress is inciting, provoking, and terrible, please, HBD all the Same.
— Gboyega (@gboyepet) August 22, 2020
I don't know how the say this and still say happy birthday but who else has noticed that going nude is the fastest way to fame. Even persons who never used to expose themselves now doing so. It's now like a trend. If u want the blow…go nude in photos
— lavenderose (@LavenderStarQwn) August 22, 2020
Must we be naked before we appear beautiful….women let's start making impact in our mode of dressing….HBD
— Stella (@Ellastore9) August 22, 2020
Why naked na, abeg all this graphic designer should pls cover her up biko.
— Gift Okoroji Chinenyenwa (@OChineyenwa) August 22, 2020
You wan poo? Gbogbo radarada yi o necessary nau.
— Femi Adodo Brown (@iamfemibrown) August 22, 2020
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES