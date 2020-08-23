Must we be naked before we appear beautiful – Nigerians react to BBNaija Star, Esther’s 24th birthday pictures

Big Brother Naija star, Esther on Saturday marked her 24 birthday as she took to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures of herself.

See photos:

Following the release of the photos, Nigerians took to social media to react.

See reactions below;

This is why some irresponsible animals will result in molesting and raping young girls. Buy you ladies need to call yourselves to order, this dress is inciting, provoking, and terrible, please, HBD all the Same. — Gboyega (@gboyepet) August 22, 2020

I don't know how the say this and still say happy birthday but who else has noticed that going nude is the fastest way to fame. Even persons who never used to expose themselves now doing so. It's now like a trend. If u want the blow…go nude in photos — lavenderose (@LavenderStarQwn) August 22, 2020

Must we be naked before we appear beautiful….women let's start making impact in our mode of dressing….HBD — Stella (@Ellastore9) August 22, 2020

Why naked na, abeg all this graphic designer should pls cover her up biko. — Gift Okoroji Chinenyenwa (@OChineyenwa) August 22, 2020