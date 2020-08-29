BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa reacts to her online net worth (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija star, Uriel Oputa has blasted who ever claimed she’s worth $5M.

Uriel Oputa who rose to stardom after participating at the reality show took to her official Instagram page to lament on why she’s being given such net worth despite not having such amount of money.

The beautiful screen diva asked how she got such figure as went as far as voicing out her frustration in her native language, a move that showed she’s not happy with the report.

See video of Uriel lamenting below: