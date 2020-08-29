BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa reacts to her online net worth (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
BBNaija Uriel says fame will not change her
BBNaija Uriel says fame will not change her

Former Big Brother Naija star, Uriel Oputa has blasted who ever claimed she’s worth $5M.

Uriel Oputa who rose to stardom after participating at the reality show took to her official Instagram page to lament on why she’s being given such net worth despite not having such amount of money.

The beautiful screen diva asked how she got such figure as went as far as voicing out her frustration in her native language, a move that showed she’s not happy with the report.

I am Uriel, a free spirit, fame will not change me –…

Leave me alone! the man I’m getting married to will…

See video of Uriel lamenting below:

View this post on Instagram

My NET Worth!!! How do I claim it ? can someone Help pls??

A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar) on

Leave a Reply

