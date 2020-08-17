BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of the year” award, bags two other awards

Last season Big Brother Naija housemate, and a controversial socialite, Natacha Ibinabo Akide, popularly known as Tacha, bagged three awards at the Scream All Youths Award season 7 which was held virtually.

The former BBN contestant was nominated in three categories: Social media influencer, Fashion Brand of the year, and Brand influencer of the year.

Fellow housemates, Mercy Eke and Dianne russet were also nominated in the “Brand influencer of the year” category.

The queen of “Titans” who was disqualified from the BBN house, took to her social media accounts to announce and celebrate her wins, giving accolades to her fans who are popularly known as “Titans”.

It has definitely been a good year for Tacha, as she recently signed a multi-million naira deal with a leading phone brand.

She posted on her twitter account,