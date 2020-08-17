TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in…

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire…

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of the year” award, bags two other awards

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
tacha-awards

Last season Big Brother Naija housemate, and a controversial socialite, Natacha Ibinabo Akide, popularly known as Tacha, bagged three awards at the Scream All Youths Award season 7 which was held virtually.

Tacha

The former BBN contestant was nominated in three categories: Social media influencer, Fashion Brand of the year, and Brand influencer of the year.

READ ALSO

Fans dig out video of Mercy Eke praising Laycon and Dorathy…

Tacha couldn’t hide her joy as she meets Grammy Award…

Fellow housemates, Mercy Eke and Dianne russet were also nominated in the “Brand influencer of the year” category.

The queen of “Titans” who was disqualified from the BBN house, took to her social media accounts to announce and celebrate her wins, giving accolades to her fans who are popularly known as “Titans”.

It has definitely been a good year for Tacha, as she recently signed a multi-million naira deal with a leading phone brand.

She posted on her twitter account,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from attacking…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Immaculate Okochu who was set to wed in October and was crushed to death by a…

55 year old man marries daughter after he helped her torture and kill her…

A 13-year-old boy, sentenced for blasphemy again in kano

Lionel Messi reportedly demands immediate transfer out of Barcelona

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of the year”…

Nigerian mum prays for success on her daughter’s Biro, moments before her first…

#BBNaija: Kaisha reveals the reason housemates evicted her from the show

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply