#BBNaija: Teddy A throws followers into confusion over his statement on Nengi

Former housemate at the Big Brother Naija Show, Teddy A has thrown his fans into confusion over his statement on current housemate, Nengi.

Teddy A in a statement via his Twitter posted a tweet which confused many of his followers.

He tweeted:

While many thinks his tweet his a show of support for Nengi, others think otherwise.

See reactions below;

And people are saying amen😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 una brain na fish brain — ⭕ Mercy Eke, Erica and Dora 🛡🇳🇬🇹🇷 (@Cynthia4reel1) August 8, 2020

Those ranting nonsense should please keep quiet. It depends on what you understand. The meaning I got from this tweet is that Nengi will go far in life, and it's a big AMEN for me .#Bbnaija — Dorry C (@SwtDorry) August 8, 2020

I'm surprised you guys don't know what he means😂 — Charlie ❗🎠 (@klinton1223) August 7, 2020

Amen oh, I don't have confidence that she'll win 85M but I'm 100% confident she'll go far after the house — Claudette (Blinks) (@Claudet43678682) August 7, 2020

Chaiii people ooo read meaning pls people that r not watching the show saying Amen — Nenye (@Nenye36177910) August 7, 2020

Lol they don't know shii — EBUBECHUKWU (@isaac_marshal) August 8, 2020

Irrespective of this, a long list of celebrities have tipped Nengi to be crowned the winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 edition.