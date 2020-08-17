BBNaija: Tochi drums support for Vee, Kiddwaya and Nengi (Video)

Former housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Tochi has pledged his loyalty to the camp of Nengi, Vee and Kiddwaya.

It would be recalled that Tochi was evicted during the second eviction show and have been making his presence felt on social media ever since he was shown the exit door.

With Kaisha joining the list of evicted housemates, Tochi took to his official Instagram Page to pen some heartwarming words to his fans on why they should support the trio.

Tochi noted how he has grown fond of all three housemates as he hope his fans can help them in staying at the show till the very last day.

He posted: