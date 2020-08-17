TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of…

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire…

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

After 20 years of waiting, Nigerian couple welcomes a set of…

#BBNaija: Tochi drums support for Vee, Kiddwaya and Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Former housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Tochi has pledged his loyalty to the camp of Nengi, Vee and Kiddwaya.

It would be recalled that Tochi was evicted during the second eviction show and have been making his presence felt on social media ever since he was shown the exit door.

With Kaisha joining the list of evicted housemates, Tochi took to his official Instagram Page to pen some heartwarming words to his fans on why they should support the trio.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: “If you Leave, I will cry and fill Buckets” – Nengi…

Nengi Reacts As Ozo Finally openly declared his love for her

Tochi noted how he has grown fond of all three housemates as he hope his fans can help them in staying at the show till the very last day.

He posted:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire Dad, Terry Waya…

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in Osun

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Tochi drums support for Vee, Kiddwaya and Nengi (Video)

#BBNaija: ” Female Housemates voted Lilo out because of Eric” –…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

North Koreans ordered to hand over their pet dogs to be used as meat

Barcelona put entire squad up for sale except 4 stars

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel exposes pastor who wanted to pay her to plan a fake…

BBNaija: “If you Leave, I will cry and fill Buckets” – Nengi tells Ozo

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply