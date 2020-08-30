BBNaija: Tolanibaj issues stern warning to Kiddwaya over the way he treats Erica (Video)

Housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Tolanibaj has taken over the role of a relationship expert as she tries to settle the rift between Erica and Kiddwaya.
Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship have been at a crossroad for the past few days as the later have been seen on numerous occasions crying.
Things even got more worse yesterday night when Kiddwaya was seen with Nengi.
Tolanibaj while speaking with both housemates today, warned Kiddwaya to stop treating Erica in a bad way that will see her cry.
Speaking to Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj said:
“Kidd, you have to treat my friend well. Treat her like the Queen that she is. Stop playing games. If I see her cry again, next time it’s gonna be me and you.”
