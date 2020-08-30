TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj issues stern warning to Kiddwaya over the way he treats Erica (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA
kidd-tolanibaj-erica

Housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Tolanibaj has taken over the role of a relationship expert as she tries to settle the rift between Erica and Kiddwaya.

Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship have been at a crossroad for the past few days as the later have been seen on numerous occasions crying.

Things even got more worse yesterday night when Kiddwaya was seen with Nengi.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija:Photos of Nengi’s Elder Brother, Maurice Who People…

Bobrisky roots for Nengi, states why she will definitely be…

Tolanibaj while speaking with both housemates today, warned Kiddwaya to stop treating Erica in a bad way that will see her cry.

Speaking to Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj said:

“Kidd, you have to treat my friend well. Treat her like the Queen that she is. Stop playing games. If I see her cry again, next time it’s gonna be me and you.”

See video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj issues stern warning to Kiddwaya over the way he treats…

#BBNaija: “If you like Nengi, just tell me I can walk away”– Erica tells…

Bobrisky hits 3M followers on IG, celebrates in style (Photo)

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde and her kids recover from Coronavirus

#BBNaija: ‘You are too controlling’ – Kiddwaya blasts Erica

Boy, 5, on life-support with brain damage after allegedly being beaten with a…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More