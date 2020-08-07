BBNaija: TolaniBaj places Prince on ‘terms and conditions’ to date her

BBNaija Tolanibaj has told her love interest, Prince, what he needs to do if he was indeed serious about her and wants to date her.

Prince is known to be in a triangle love with Tolanibaj, Wathoni, and Nengi on the show, with the former model, once telling the other housemates that he needs Nengi to choose between him and Ozo and stop playing with their feelings.

However, Prince who now seems fed up with mind games from Nengi is willing to let go while Tolanibaj on the other hand, makes things difficult for him by playing difficult to get.

In a conversation with Prince while sitting on his laps, she said:

“I am challenging you to be the best boyfriend but If you don’t like the challenge, you can leave. You like me but how many girls have you told that here. Put in the effort for me, I am the prize if you don’t see me for who I am, I’ll leave you” .

Tolanibaj reminds me of that teni line “I go go oshodi for your case, I go call agbero for your case, I go call mc olumo. my dear prince can you cope with this WAR SHIP.#bbnaijalockdown2020 tolani nengi laycon #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/K0wcyqTFZS — Vherha Godwin (@GodwinVherha) August 7, 2020