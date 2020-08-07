TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Men rush to me, I don’t snatch them – Nengi…

#BBNaija: “Shut up your mouth”- Ozo clashes with…

I saw many dead bodies – Injured Nigerian survivor in Beirut…

“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” –…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not…

“Nothing shall die in your hands” – Rachel Oniga…

BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what…

Girl whose father refused to send her to school has successfully…

Lady rejects her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, insists he…

#BBNaija: TolaniBaj places Prince on ‘terms and conditions’ to date her

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
tolanibaj-prince
0

BBNaija Tolanibaj has told her love interest, Prince, what he needs to do if he was indeed serious about her and wants to date her.

Prince is known to be in a triangle love with Tolanibaj, Wathoni, and Nengi on the show, with the former model, once telling the other housemates that he needs Nengi to choose between him and Ozo and stop playing with their feelings.

tolanibaj

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: See disgusting look Laycon gave Erica and Kiddwaya…

BBNaija: Biggie advises Laycon on feelings for Erica, tells…

However, Prince who now seems fed up with mind games from Nengi is willing to let go while Tolanibaj on the other hand, makes things difficult for him by playing difficult to get.

prince

In a conversation with Prince while sitting on his laps, she said:

“I am challenging you to be the best boyfriend but If you don’t like the challenge, you can leave. You like me but how many girls have you told that here. Put in the effort for me, I am the prize if you don’t see me for who I am, I’ll leave you” .

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply