#BBNaija: TrikyTee, Lucy, Vee, Nengi, Kiddwaya and Laycon up for possible eviction as Erica becomes HOH

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Nengi-tricky-kiddwaya-lucy

Following the new development of housemates nominating their fellow housemates to be up for possible eviction, TrikyTee, Lucy, Laycon, Nengi, Kiddwaya, and Vee have been put up for eviction this week.

After the Head of House challenge earlier this evening which was won by Erica, Big Brother called each housemate individually to the diary room to nominate two housemates they want to be up for eviction.

The nomination session ended with six housemates put up for possible eviction this Sunday where at least one housemate will be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

Erica after winning the HOH challenge for this week surprisingly picked Prince as her deputy instead of Kiddwaya.

 

