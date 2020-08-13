#BBNaija: Ugy, Ozo’s sister marries her long time best friend (See Wedding Photos)

Big Brother Naija ”Lockdown” housemate, Ozo’s sister, Ugy Chukwu has tied the knot as she marries her long time best friend, Emeka Aneke.

Pictures from their wedding which took place over the weekend surfaced online and the couple looked so happy that they’ll be spending years together as husband and wife.

The details were shared by a Twitter user named Maame Tina as she congratulated the newlyweds and wished them the best in their marriage.

Tina captioned the photos;

Ozo’s second sister got married today to her long time bestie. congratulations @narccyugy wish u the very best in ur marriage”.

See more beautiful photos below: