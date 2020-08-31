BBNaija: “Vee is not my friend & I don’t care if her relationship with Neo breaks” – Erica

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Lockdown housemate Erica has disclosed to Ebuka, she does not care if Vee’s relationship with Neo hits the rocks because She is not her friend.

Reacting to a question on why she advised Tolanibaj to break the relationship, Erica falsified the claim saying she did not support the idea, she rather questioned her intentions because Vee is her friend and wouldn’t be happy if she does that.

 

She openly refused to call Vee a friend and said she does not care if her relationship with Neo breaks along the line.

