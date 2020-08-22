TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: Vee states why and how she prepares her food so that not all housemates would be able to eat it (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Vee

BBNaija housemate, Vee, has disclosed the method she uses in the house to make food go round the housemates.bbnaija-vee

Vee noted that, whenever she cooks, she tries as much as possible to make the food very spicy so that housemates who have been diagnosed with ulcer will not be able to eat it.

bbnaija-vee

She made this statement during a discussion with her love interest, Neo who wondered why food finishes fast in the house.

Vee said by making the food spicy, ulcer patients won’t eat too much and the food will then be enough for the rest of the housemates.

Watch the video below,

