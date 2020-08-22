TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed heavily drunk TrikyTee who wants to kiss her last night (WATCH)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Triky-drunken

In a video that’s now serving rounds on social media, a quite drunk TrikyTee can be seen assisted by Dorathy to put him to bed as he was too intoxicated and not in the right state of mind.

Dorathy-Triky-drunk1

A drunk TrikyTee can be heard saying stuff to Dorathy about his mother and also apologizing to “Jesus”, while Dorathy tried to put him into his bed. He can also be heard telling Dorathy that she has a “kissable” lips.

Dorathy-trickytee

Viewers of the show are currently having a field day over the hilarity of the video but are also praising Dorathy for being such a mature person who was able to handle TrikyTee at his drunk state when no one else obviously would.

TrikyTee is also heard saying,

Dear Jesus, I’m so sorry, I done messed up and I’m sorry Lord, I’ll make it better tomorrow.

Watch the video below,

