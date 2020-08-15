BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from attacking Nengi (Video)

It was a dramatic day at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show as Kaisha and Nengi got into a heated argument with one another.

Though the cause of the fight is still unclear, it took the intervention of other housemates to stop both Kaisha and Nengi from exchanging blow but one of them would have loved to do that.

During the fight, Lucy who had her piece of cake with Nengi could be seen blocking Neo who was trying to stop Kaisha from moving towards her rival (Nengi).

Lucy intention was clear as she covered the space needed to pass by Neo with her body as Neo has to swift her aside to gain access to where the fight was happening.

See video of Lucy blocking Neo below: