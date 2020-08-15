TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from attacking Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

It was a dramatic day at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show as Kaisha and Nengi got into a heated argument with one another.

Though the cause of the fight is still unclear, it took the intervention of other housemates to stop both Kaisha and Nengi from exchanging blow but one of them would have loved to do that.

During the fight, Lucy who had her piece of cake with Nengi could be seen blocking Neo who was trying to stop Kaisha from moving towards her rival (Nengi).

READ ALSO

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on…

Lucy intention was clear as she covered the space needed to pass by Neo with her body as Neo has to swift her aside to gain access to where the fight was happening.

See video of Lucy blocking Neo below:

View this post on Instagram

This fight serious sha… Nengi even shoved Kaisha. I hope Biggie doesn't punish her for this. Lucy stops the housemates from getting involved. Mama wanted to watch fight today 😀 . . . . . DM for our advert rates. . . . Follow @incredibleediblesng for all your sumptuous meals . . . Follow @sinosasi for your beautiful interior decoration . . . Follow @sednaturals for your undiluted coconut oils. . . #Lamagists #merike #BBNaija #bbnaijahousemates #bbnaijalockdown #bbnaijapepperdem #bbnaijaseason5 #bigbrothernigeria #celebritynews #naijacelebrity #nengi #ozo #mercyeke #laycon #erica #lilo #ericaelites #dorathybachor #lambomercy #layconicons #mercybbnaija #nengiroyals #pepperdemgang #celebritygist #pepperdem #hustlersquare

A post shared by BBNaija Updates (@lamagists) on

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from attacking…

Lyta dragged online for plagiarizing GOT7’s “Just Right” Music…

Banky W runs to Christ, turns pastor

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

Davido’s PA, Aloma fires back at Israel for announcing that he has been…

23 year old Yahoo boy to control traffic in Ilorin for 3 months over internet…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply