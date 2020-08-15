#BBNaija: Watch Ozo pleading to Nengi to let go of grudges with Kaisha (Video)

Ozo seems to be playing the role of a peace keeper amidst housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show as he urged Nengi to let of her grudges with Kaisha.

It would recalled that housemates were entertained earlier this afternoon when Kaisha and Nengi exchange heated words as it took the intervention of other housemates from getting the situation more complicated.

However, just minutes after the whole drama, Ozo took the step of a good husband material as he was spotted talking to Nengi on the situation.

Ozo pleaded to his crush to let go of all the grudges she has against Kaisha and let peace reign amidst housemates.

See video of Ozo speaking below: