#BBNaija: Watch steamy moment Kidwayya and Erica were caught making out in the HOH lounge (video)

After BBNaija housemate and Head of house made it known how it was difficult for her not to have sex Kiddwaya, her love interest yesterday, the duo has been caught on camera passionately making out in their private moment in the HOC lounge.

An unseen clip making the rounds on social media showed the romantic moment Erica and Kiddwaya enjoyed their ‘private time’ in the head of house lounge and fans have been going crazy over it.

Recall Erica emerged the fourth head of house and unsurprisingly, picked Kiddwaya as her deputy which automatically guaranteed immunity from eviction and would also give them a much-needed private time to bolster their romantic affair.

Well, the couple seized the opportunity and they were caught on camera passionately making out.

Another cut in the video showed the moment a dismayed Laycon stared into nothingness, probably filing his mind with what must have been going on in the HOH room.

This is coming after Erica confessed that it was difficult not having sex with Kiddwaya during their first night in the house.

See video below;