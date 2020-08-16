#BBNaija: Watch Tolanibaj’s style of cooking ‘Noodles’ that has got fans talking (Video)

Housemates of Big Brother Naija Show are expected to entertain fans in every possible way but some can raise eyebrows on social media in an unexpected way.

This is currently the case of Tolanibaj who has got fans talking on social media with the style she used in cooking earlier this morning.

Tolanibaj who was getting herself a good food for breakfast shocked most fans especially ladies with the way she decided to cook it.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Tolanibaj could be seen putting seasoning in an already cooked Noodles and some fans wonder where she had learnt from.

See video of her cooking style below: