TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

#BBNaija: Watch Tolanibaj’s style of cooking ‘Noodles’ that has got fans talking (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
tolanibaj-ka3na

Housemates of Big Brother Naija Show are expected to entertain fans in every possible way but some can raise eyebrows on social media in an unexpected way.

This is currently the case of Tolanibaj who has got fans talking on social media with the style she used in cooking earlier this morning.

Tolanibaj who was getting herself a good food for breakfast shocked most fans especially ladies with the way she decided to cook it.

READ ALSO

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya…

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Tolanibaj could be seen putting seasoning in an already cooked Noodles and some fans wonder where she had learnt from.

See video of her cooking style below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Watch Tolanibaj’s style of cooking ‘Noodles’ that…

#BBNaija: “I will evict Nengi if I have the power to do so” – Lucy…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

Some fans who insulted BBNaija’s Bam Bam are still single – Actress Lilian…

Robert Trump Is Dead! US President’s Younger Brother Dies At 71

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in Osun

Laycon states why Kiddwaya is one of his favourite housemates

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply