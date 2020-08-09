BBnaija: We need new men in the house – Dora, Lucy appeal to Biggie (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
0

The eviction of two females from the house has brought about a reduction in the numbers of females compare to the males.

Well, BBNaija housemates, Dorathy and Lucy, have now appealed to Biggie to send new men into the house.

The two female housemates made the request after they made a chart of the couples in the house only to find out that a few of the men are not attached to any lady.

According to Dorathy, all the men in the house are either attached or used by most of the ladies, while Lucy supported Dorathy’s idea saying, indeed, they need new men because the ones they have currently in the house are exhausted.

Hence, Dorathy said:

“I need to tell Big Brother to send a new man in.”

Also, Lucy said:

“We need new men, these ones are exhausted. Some men should come and be going home, they are overdone.”

Watch video below

