#BBNaija: What I will do with Erica outside the House – Laycon (VIDEO)

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Laycon has expressed how he truly feels about Erica.

The BBNaija housemate said he truly cares about Erica but wants to stay focused while on the reality show.

He expressed hope that outside the house, he would have the opportunity to show Erica that he truly cares for her.

Laycon disclosed this during a conversation with Erica, last night.

According to Laycon: “I still care about you and don’t want you to leave, maybe at a point in our lives I will have the chance to show that to you but for now it still has to be the way it is.

“If I care about you, I care about you and that’s how it’s going to be until you make me stop feeling that way.”

Laycon has always been interested in Erica who picked Kiddwaya over him.

However, Erica and Kiddwaya broke up due to irreconcilable differences.

Kiddwaya lamented that he can’t make Erica happy, hence the need to end their relationship in the house and just remain friends.