TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the…

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’…

#BBNaija: I’m always unlucky with teammates, Nengi made us lose –…

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to…

#BBNaija: When we leave here, you will all know who I am – Kiddwaya tells housemates (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija lockdown housemate Kiddwaya has revealed to fellow housemates, Erica and Tolanibaj that he is in the house for the fun of the reality TV show.

Kidd, the son of Benue billionaire businessman, Terry Waya, was reacting to the attitude displayed by Lucy when both of them were paired for the Pepsi Naija music challenge on Wednesday.

Lucy and Kiddwaya, who were the Team Cuppy, performed the song ‘Green Light’ but did not come close to winning the challenge because the Lucy forgot the lyrics of the song on stage.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get verified on Instagram

But before mounting the stage, Lucy had been the one complaining about Kidd to the other housemates.

After the performance, Erica, Kidd’s lover, had confronted Lucy over her behaviour and even persuaded her man to do the same but the billionaire son didn’t see reasons with her.

Kidd instead made her understand that he wasn’t taking anything seriously in the house, adding that his fellow contestants will know him better when they leave the show.

According to him, “Now let me be honest with you, I know what my life is outside this house.

“I’m just here for the fun of the game and I don’t really take anything here seriously. People outside know what I do and what I’m capable of.

“No one here really knows me that’s why I’m just quiet and don’t talk much here because when I get to the outside you gonna know.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri (Photo)

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who wanted free…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Why I didn’t inform my girlfriend about going for reality show –…

Son-in-law duties? – Fans react to video of Korede Bello’s visit to Iyabo Ojo…

“Everything about you completes me’ – Prince Okojie pens down sweet words to his…

Man pays 3 million naira to cut off his ears so his head looks like a skull…

Nigerian lady praise herself for taking her boo out and spending “close to 7k”,…

22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday…

“I Have No Job But My Parents Are Forcing Me To Get Married” –…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply