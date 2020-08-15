#BBNaija: Why housemates would want me evicted – Kiddwaya (video)

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya on Friday night expressed his opinion about housemates in the reality show.

Kiddwaya while consoling Erica who had a face-off with Wathoni said the housemates would vote him out if he is up for eviction.

According to him, they are just being nice to him but deep down they want him evicted in the house.

Kiddwaya said: “If I was up for eviction, these folks will vote me out.

“There are a lot of things they feel about me but I’m not going to let them get to me.

“Let’s be realistic they would vote me out because I’m a rich kid and do not need the money.”