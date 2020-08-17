BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells Tolanibaj

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
tolanibaj-prince

BB Naija housemate, Prince and the former Mr. Nigeria opened up to his supposed love interest, Tolanibaj, on why he has doesn’t like sleeping in her bed.

According to Prince, he does not sleep peacefully whenever passes the night on Tolanibaj’s bed and that his spirit doesn’t accept some of her roommates.

The 25-year-old who hails from Imo state said whenever he sleeps in Tolani’s room, he’ll have to start sleeping all over again in his own bed the next day.

“If I don’t feel comfortable about any place I don’t like being in that place. Yes I can come there during the day do whatever but I’m not just comfortable sleeping there.

“As a matter of fact I don’t really feel comfortable sleeping in any other beds. Me telling you that I don’t feel comfortable sleeping in you guys’ room, that’s the reason.

“I don’t feel comfortable there. Even when I sleep in your room, I don’t sleep as peacefully because even when I wake up the next day…how many times have I slept in your room?

“For every single time [I slept in your room] I always go back to my room to sleep the next day. The funny thing is, I wasn’t even the one that noticed it. People in my room noticed it.” he told her.

Watch them converse below,

 

