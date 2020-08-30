BBNaija: ‘You are too controlling’ – Kiddwaya blasts Erica

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya in a recent statement lambasted Erica over what he tagged “controlling” attitude.

Kidd said Erica was too controlling and does not reason.

The billionaire son made the remarks during a conversation with Erica, following his closeness with other female housemates during last night’s party.

According to Kiddwaya: “Erica, you are too controlling, that’s the problem, from a guy point of view you are too f***ing controlling and that shit never works.”

Kiddwaya was last night caught unzipping Nengi’s dress in the bathroom.

Also, the former Head of House was seen during the party touching Dorathy’s breast.

However on his closeness with Nengi, Kiddwaya explained that he was only teaching her how to flirt.