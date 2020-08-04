BBNaija: “You think like a frog” – Neo tells Dorathy (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Neo and Dorathy were recently engaged in a conversation, and in course of it, Neo got pissed over Dora’s inability to understand an idea he was trying to sell to her especially about Ozo’s “situationship” with Nengi in the house.

Appalled by the fact that Dorathy’s comprehension was slow, he in course of their talk told her she thinks like a frog.

On Monday night, Ozo emerged as head of house for week 3 and chose Dorathy as his Deputy. Not long after, Neo cornered Dorathy to explain the ‘situationship’ Ozo finds himself in with Nengi.

To Neo, Dorathy is misunderstanding Ozo and failing to act as the best friend in the situation – he asked if she’s interested in Ozo to which she replied “NO” and that none of them has interest in the other as lovers but just friends.

According to Neo, Ozo has placed Dorathy at a high point in his life because he values her as a friend but she’s making it difficult for him when she fails to see him in the same light.

And with her inability to understand his stressed point, a frustrated Neo was left with no other option than to tell her “you dey think like frog“.

Hearing that, Dorathy’s countenance immediately changed and Neo quickly apologized.

Watch videos below: