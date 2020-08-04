TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddawaya in action again, caught under the…

#BBNaija: After eviction, Lilo makes first appearance on social…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo opens up on what actually happened between him…

BBNaija 2020: Why I was in the shower with Ozo – Nengi

#BBNaija: “I was carried away but I felt Eric took advantage of…

Don Jazzy reacts to the video of Kiddwaya ‘servicing’…

On a normal day, Lucy can’t stand where I am standing –…

#BBNaija: it’s easy to judge people on camera but you commit the…

#BBNaija: I’m in pains – Ubi Franklin reacts as Don Jazzy…

#BBNaija: “You think like a frog” – Neo tells Dorathy (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
neo-dorathy
0

Big Brother Naija housemates, Neo and Dorathy were recently engaged in a conversation, and in course of it, Neo got pissed over Dora’s inability to understand an idea he was trying to sell to her especially about Ozo’s “situationship” with Nengi in the house.

neo-dorathy

Appalled by the fact that Dorathy’s comprehension was slow, he in course of their talk told her she thinks like a frog.

On Monday night, Ozo emerged as head of house for week 3 and chose Dorathy as his Deputy. Not long after, Neo cornered Dorathy to explain the ‘situationship’ Ozo finds himself in with Nengi.

To Neo, Dorathy is misunderstanding Ozo and failing to act as the best friend in the situation – he asked if she’s interested in Ozo to which she replied “NO” and that none of them has interest in the other as lovers but just friends.

Related Posts

Reno Omokri gives an idea of a show better than…

#BBNaija: ‘Ask Erica out she’s playing…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo opens up on what actually…

According to Neo, Ozo has placed Dorathy at a high point in his life because he values her as a friend but she’s making it difficult for him when she fails to see him in the same light.

And with her inability to understand his stressed point, a frustrated Neo was left with no other option than to tell her “you dey think like frog“.

Hearing that, Dorathy’s countenance immediately changed and Neo quickly apologized.

Watch videos below:

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply