BBNaija: You’re not romantic – Erica to Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
bbnaija-kiddwaya-and-erica

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Erica has lamented that her love interest, Kiddwaya is not as romantic as she wants.

Erica charged Kiddwaya to take some lessons on romance from fellow housemate, Neo.

Speaking during a conversation with Kiddwaya, the former Head of House declared that Neo was the most romantic male in the house.

She, however, charged Kiddwaya to improve on his romance game.

“Neo is the most romantic guy in this place.

Come and take some lessons from Neo,” she said.

Erica and Kiddwaya are among the love birds in the current BBNaija lockdown edition.

