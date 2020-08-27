TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: “You’ve not slept in my room since” – Tolanibaj challenged Prince for not showing her affections recently(Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Prince-and-Tolani-Baj

Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” housemate, Tolanibaj has shown her displeasure with her love interest Prince. She challenged him for not showing her affections recently.

She had a fall out with the former Mr. Nigeria for refusing to display his affections towards her last night.

Prince-and-Tolani-Baj  Recall that the duo are officially love partners and Prince confirmed it during one of his diary sessions.

 

During the late-night conversation, the American Media personality complained about Prince’s failure to give her the usual “good night hugs”. She also expressed her grievance about him not sleeping in her room anymore.

Prince-Tolani-1

Prince was seemingly uninterested in the conversation. He replied to her that he has no intention of sleeping in her room again, as she should be the one to sleep in his room.

Tolanibaj shut him down and asked him to reduce his voice because he was shouting and she doesn’t like that.

Could there be trouble in paradise?

See video below,

 

