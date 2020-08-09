BBNaija2020: Surprised Nigerians react to Lucy escaping eviction again!

What a big surprise that the controversial BBNaija housemate, Lucy was able to escape eviction again, and Nigerians are reacting on social media and can’t just keep silent on the wonders the God of Lucy os doing for her.
Ebuka revealed the voting results of this week and the bottom four are: Eric, Trikytee, Kaisha, and Tochi with Eric and Tochi finally out of the game.
It is a wonder that Lucy despite the fact that she has a low fan base was not listed amongst the last bottom housemates with the lowest votes.
And most people on social media are surprised as to how Lucy survived another week!
Below are some reactions we could pull;
@pjmillcarter3: In this life ehn.. The people you expect to fail will be the ones surprising you.. See Lucy for example
@Mbahdeyforyou: Lucy fans work in silence, they no dey shalaye for TL.
@FemBada: She’s safe for another week. Shout-out to those who lowkey voted for Lucy
@julify_01: 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽…Lucy is beginning to break out of her shell. And from what I can see, she’ve got a swt personality. I’m glad she’ve got another week to keep fighting. Almost all viewers were expecting o hear Ebuka mention Lucy’s name..but God came through for her. #BBNaija
@_Dani__M: Katrina is responsible for Lucy not being up for eviction FireFireFire Don’t ask me how I know….I know!!! #BBNaija
@ehienabs: I think the reason Lucy I still in that house is because of her name. Easy to remember and easy to spell. Less invalid votes. Because I don’t know the people who are voting for her.
@THESAVA62860320: This life if you don’t have anything but please have connection , Lucy agreement to stay in biggies house is not yet over #BBNaija Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy… they’re sending kaisha away today.
@Evidence141: Lucy fans are the real FBI they investigate and work in silent only their result outcome speaks louder for them…Lucy fans can sell Nigeria without making noise or show themselves
@debby_iz: So you people are keeping Lucy in that house? Na wa oLoudly crying face
@abenimylady: Low key I’m happy Lucy is still in the house. The tears were too much this past week #bbnaija2020
@Lordieye: The God of Lucy never sleeps. I knew she wouldn’t leave, hahaa. But as long as my Brighto is safe, I am happy #BBNaijialockdown2020 #BBNaijaLockdown #bbnaija