BBNaija2020: Surprised Nigerians react to Lucy escaping eviction again!

What a big surprise that the controversial BBNaija housemate, Lucy was able to escape eviction again, and Nigerians are reacting on social media and can’t just keep silent on the wonders the God of Lucy os doing for her.

Ebuka revealed the voting results of this week and the bottom four are: Eric, Trikytee, Kaisha, and Tochi with Eric and Tochi finally out of the game.

It is a wonder that Lucy despite the fact that she has a low fan base was not listed amongst the last bottom housemates with the lowest votes.

And most people on social media are surprised as to how Lucy survived another week!

Below are some reactions we could pull;