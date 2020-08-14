BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada slams a troll who body-shamed her

Ex- BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada,in her usual manner would not be intimidated by a troll as she floors a troll who dared body shame her in her comment section.

The actress had shared a video on her Instagram page of herself dancing and while a lot of her followers were impressed with her dance moves and amazing body, a particular troll commented that her body is almost shaped like “a can of beer”.

The troll wrote,

But to be honest na small you use pass can beer oo Nice dance sha Seeing the troll’s comment, Ifu Ennada wouldn’t let it slide as she responded by saying the person is a failure in life and also complimented their stupidity. She wrote, my size or height is not the reason for your failure in life. Nice stupidity shaa

She recently opined that no man is faithful. In a post on her Instagram stories, the beauty entrepreneur advises women to focus on themselves and live their lives.

She wrote,