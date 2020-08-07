TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Men rush to me, I don’t snatch them – Nengi…

#BBNaija: “Shut up your mouth”- Ozo clashes with…

I saw many dead bodies – Injured Nigerian survivor in Beirut…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not…

“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” –…

“Nothing shall die in your hands” – Rachel Oniga…

BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what…

Girl whose father refused to send her to school has successfully…

Lady rejects her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, insists he…

“Beirut will rebuild their port before Nigeria finishes Apapa/Oshodi expressway” – Comedian Seyi Law willing to place a bet on his claim

Social Media drama
By OluA
0

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has taken to his social media platforms to shade the Government as he claims Beirut which was rocked with an explosion will rebuild their port before Nigeria.

With quite a number of casualties and buildings destroyed following the explosion in Lebanon capital, Beirut, on August 4th, Seyi Law has insisted that their Government will rebuild all lost properties.

Seyi Law went on to say that he’s ready to place a bet of two Million Naira on it.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am willing to BET N2 Million with anybody that Beirut will rebuild their PORT before Nigeria will finish APAPA – OSHODI Expressway and that will go to show you the failure we celebrate and condone in this country.”

See his post below:

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply