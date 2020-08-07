“Beirut will rebuild their port before Nigeria finishes Apapa/Oshodi expressway” – Comedian Seyi Law willing to place a bet on his claim

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has taken to his social media platforms to shade the Government as he claims Beirut which was rocked with an explosion will rebuild their port before Nigeria.

With quite a number of casualties and buildings destroyed following the explosion in Lebanon capital, Beirut, on August 4th, Seyi Law has insisted that their Government will rebuild all lost properties.

Seyi Law went on to say that he’s ready to place a bet of two Million Naira on it.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am willing to BET N2 Million with anybody that Beirut will rebuild their PORT before Nigeria will finish APAPA – OSHODI Expressway and that will go to show you the failure we celebrate and condone in this country.”

