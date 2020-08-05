Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife celebrate their son on his third birthday (photos/video)

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has once again proved his love for his big family and showed he can go to any length to celebrate them.

According to the reports Ned Nwoko and his Morrocan wife, Laila, celebrated their son, Sultan as he turned three on Tuesday, August 4.

The couple held a small party for him at their Abuja home.

Actress Regina Daniels who is one of Ned’s wives, also attended the party.

