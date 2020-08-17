Billionaire Mogul, E-money Flaunts the interior of his luxurious Mansion in a new video (watch)

Billionaire socialite and music executive, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money took to his social media page to showcase the interior of his luxurious living room.

In a recent post on his Instagram, the billionaire mogul did a brief tour of his classy mansion, furnished with high-quality Italian furniture.

E-money is the chairman of the Five-star group. A company that manufactures Nigerian made tomato paste, sweet corn, coconut milk, and mackerel in tomato sauce. They are also into oil and gas.

The billionaire is very generous and liberal, which is evident in his philanthropic activities. Over the years, he has given car and money gifts to family, friends, and even strangers.

On February 18 this year, he gave out cards to his staff in celebration of his birthday.

