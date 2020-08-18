Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his elder brother

Billionaire businessman, Terry Waya has shared a throwback photo of himself with his son, Kiddwaya, and his older son, Junior.

The Benue-born business mogul who keeps much of his life off social media has been speaking more often, of recent considering the fact that Kiddwaya is a contestant on Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

In a recent post, Terry Waya shared the throwback photo and wrote; “My son Kiddwaya in red with his senior brother Junior”

Recall that days ago, Terry said children of successful or wealthy individuals in Nigeria hardly become rich on their own.

The billionaire businessman made the statement during a TV program, Your View. According to Terry Waya, it is easier for a poor man’s child to rise to the top than the child of a rich man.

Kiddwaya is the current Head of House in the Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” house. Choosing Tolanibaj as his deputy, he was also given a secret nission by Biggie.

Biggie revealed to Kiddwaya that he (biggie) would be going for a vacation in the coming week and will require Kiddwaya to fill in the position as Big Brother for the week.

However, he has to achieve this secretly without the rest of the housemate knowing. Should he (Kiddwaya) be able to achieve this at the end of the week, there would be a reward for him — a reward which will only be revealed should he win the objective.

Biggie revealed to Kiddwaya that when he hears the sound of a phone ring, he has to report to the diary room as he has a call from Biggie.