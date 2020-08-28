Bobrisky flaunts early birthday present, a brand new car and pre-birthday shoots (Photo)

Instagram drama queen, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has once again shown why he’s regarded as the number one cross-dresser in the country as he flaunts his new whip.

Bobrisky has become popular on social media for raising eyebrows with his activities and just as he prepares to celebrate his new age, presents are beginning to come in.

The male barbie and best friend of actress, Tonto Dikeh who had his birthday party crashed by police officers last year took to his official Instagram page to bless fans with the view of his new car.

Sharing the picture, he wrote:

Birthday gift 🎁

New whip alert

Bobrisky will be adding a new age on the 31st of August, a date that will surely be celebrated by his fans on social media.

See his pre birthday shoots