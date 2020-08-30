Bobrisky hits 3M followers on IG, celebrates in style (Photo)

Instagram drama queen, Bobrisky has achieved a new milestone on social media platform, Instagram, as he hits an amazing 3 Million followers on the platform.

The controversial cross-dresser who has been dishing out some hot pictures over the past few days as he prepares for his birthday celebrated the new milestone in a way that showed his birthday will be huge.

He celebrated the new milestone by sharing a picture of himself holding a balloon that signify 3M followers and captioned it with a message to all his fans as well as those who are used to trolling him.

See his post below: