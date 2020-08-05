Bobrisky is putting the lives of millions of transgender women in danger — Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
British born gay activist Bisi Alimi has thrown light into why Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky on how he is putting the lives of many transgender women in danger.

Bisi Alimi has lashed out at the male barbie over his statement on his sexuality status.

Recall that Bobrisky had earlier revealed an in-depth secret about his sexuality status while speaking with journalists Dele Momodu.

Bobrisky during the interview stated that he still do girls and has not concluded on who he will be dating when it comes to gender.

Reacting to this, Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi stated that Bobrisky’s statement on the issue of sexuality will be putting the lives of transgender women in the country at risk.

According to Bisi Alimi, we are in a country where people don’t understand the true meaning of sexuality as they think it’s a thing they can just go into and come out anytime they wish.

He noted that it’s high time people get oriented on the issue of sexuality as one must be sure of what he or she is going for and should not consider doing the two gender at a time.

Watch video of Bisi Alimi lashing out at Bobrisky below:

