Bobrisky roots for Nengi, states why she will definitely be the last standing housemate in the show

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has insisted in a recent post of hers that Nengi will be the last standing housemate of the Big Brother Naija Reality show.

The internet personality, Bobrisky declared that despite all the hates, Nengi will remain in the Big Brother house till the final day.

The crossdresser made this known via his Instagram page, while throwing shade at a certain “old woman”, in the defense of Nengi, a Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate.

The post read;

”Nengi is not d cause of your frustration old woman. Leave my girl alone and stop writing episodes that don’t make sense. If you like to hate on her from now till tomorrow she will remain in that house till the final. I said what I said pls come for me let me finish u OLD WOMAN. Let downer of dis sub catch her sub immediately!!!!! Dis bitch always has a problem with everybody. Mtcwwwww pls if you know who owns dis sub send it to her ASAP.”

She posted this after allegedly in defense of Nengi who was dragged by fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani in a lengthy Instagram post for body-shaming her while dating her baby daddy, Lord Triggs.