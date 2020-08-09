Brazil star, Willian announces departure from Chelsea after seven years

Brazilian forward, Willian has announced his departure from Chelsea FC following seven years with the club as his move to London rivals Arsenal nears.

Willian made the announcement on social media, Sunday, stating ‘the time has come to move on’.

The 32-year-old has scored 63 goals and provided 62 assists in 339 appearances for Chelsea since his arrival from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

Real his full statement below: