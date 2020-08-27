TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Bride price should be paid according to the size of her breast – Nigerian Lady sparks debate

Social Media drama
By OluA

A Nigerian Lady identified as Queen Cindy recently took to her  Twitter handle to spark a debate as she stated that a lady’s bride price should be determined by the size of her breast.

According to Cindy, the amount of bride price that would be paid on a bride should be determined by whether her breast is big or small.

She tweeted, “bride price should be paid according to the size of her breast 😂😂😂

Following her tweet, Twitter users have also reacted to the controversial tweet while many agreed with her, others had different opinions.

@@TEGA_Ayara wrote “Omo. You want make some babes no see bride price fa”

@sommytotheworld wrote,“some will end up getting nothing”

See the screenshot of her tweet below,

 

 

 

 

