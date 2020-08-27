Bride price should be paid according to the size of her breast – Nigerian Lady sparks debate

A Nigerian Lady identified as Queen Cindy recently took to her Twitter handle to spark a debate as she stated that a lady’s bride price should be determined by the size of her breast.

According to Cindy, the amount of bride price that would be paid on a bride should be determined by whether her breast is big or small.

She tweeted, “bride price should be paid according to the size of her breast

Following her tweet, Twitter users have also reacted to the controversial tweet while many agreed with her, others had different opinions.

@@TEGA_Ayara wrote “Omo. You want make some babes no see bride price fa”

@sommytotheworld wrote,“some will end up getting nothing”

See the screenshot of her tweet below,