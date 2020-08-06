TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Brother Shaggi slams blogger who insisted men should be made to suffer before women agree to marry them

Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
brother shaggi-oloni
UK-based relationship blogger, Oloni has sparked a debate online with her statement that women need to make men suffer before agreeing to their marriage proposal.

oloni-ft

According to the Twitter Influencer, Oloni who claimed to have recently learned the meaning of Iyawo – a Yoruba word which she says references the story of a man being made to suffer before marrying a princess.

Taking to her Twitter account, Oloni wrote;

“I’ve just learnt that Iyawo is derived from the word Iya-Iwo, a story based on a man who suffered before getting the chance to marry a princess. That means we need to make men suffer before we wife them”.

iya-iwo

Reacting to her statement was comedian Broda Shaggi, who slammed her, writing: “Please what’s OPONU in English? This is why I need to collect my balance from unilag. Ordinary OPONU that this girl is, I can’t say it in English”.

