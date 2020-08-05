‘Brown Sugar’ – Tiwa Savage sets IG ablaze with new eye popping pictures

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has shown fans why she’s regarded as one of the most fashionable celebrity in the industry as she stuns in a new eye popping pictures.

Tiwa Savage who has not been shy in dishing out sexy fashion goals to fans and followers on social media gave them another new thing to ponder about on photo-sharing-app Instagram.

Rocking an adorable brown outfit, the beautiful screen diva made sure all eyes were on her page as she posed in a seductive way that showed she’s not resting on her laurels and will continue to give fans the best.

See her sexy pictures below: