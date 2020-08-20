Brymo reveals what he will do with Grammy Award if given to him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
Twitter user accuses Brymo of rape

Nigerian singer cum songwriter, Brymo disclosed that he is not out to get the prestigious Grammy award.

Brymo, who is popular for making controversial statements on Twitter, took to the platform to state that he is not looking for a Grammy award but would gladly accept it if it’s given to him.

He wrote: “I’m not looking for a Grammy… I’ll take tho if dem give me.”

Following his tweets, fans took to their handles to react as a particular fan told Brymo that the award is only given to those who have earned it and it’s actually bigger than making classics.

The singer in response said it was weird that Grammys has little to do with making classics and another called him out for being controversial and insecure.

